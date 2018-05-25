Suspects charged in north Jackson bank robbery

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two people accused of robbing a bank in north Jackson appeared Friday in Jackson City Court. Authorities arrested the pair in Indiana and brought them back to Tennessee to face charges.

Frankie Dallriva and Debra Patterson faced a judge Friday, both now formally charged with robbery. They are accused of robbing the Bank of Jackson on West University Parkway on May 11.

“He was wearing a surgical mask covering his face, camouflage pants and a pair of rubber gloves,” Jackson City Court Judge Blake Anderson read from an affidavit.

Police said Dallriva admitted to robbing the bank. Patterson is accused of driving the getaway vehicle.

Police said they have surveillance video of Patterson coming to the bank about 10 minutes before the robbery. Officers said that video shows her go inside, briefly talk with an employee, and then leave.

Police said Patterson parked her SUV at a Sonic across the street. Officers said surveillance video shows a man wearing a surgical mask and rubber gloves get out of a Tahoe, cross the street, and go in the bank. Police said he robbed the bank then left on foot.

“The male was seen running south to the south end of Sonic and entering the Tahoe,” Anderson read.

Police said a witness followed the Tahoe and got the license plate. Officers said U.S. Marshals caught up with the pair in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Patterson and Dallriva told the judge they live in Lexington. Dallriva told the judge he has epilepsy, diabetes and other health issues.”I have PTSD, anxiety and depression,” Dallriva said.

Both suspects said they cannot afford to hire an attorney. The judge appointed different attorneys to represent them.

Patterson and Dallriva are both being held at the Madison County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bond. They are scheduled to return to court May 31 at 1:30 p.m.