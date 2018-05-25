Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Linda Holley

MARTIN, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is Special Education teacher Linda Holley of Martin Middle School.

After teaching for over three decades, this will be the final school semester for Holley.

“I’m sad to leave the school building,” said Holley. “I love the routine. I can’t wait to check things off my bucket list.”

As she finishes her final weeks as an educator, she knows that her impact will be felt.

“It makes me feel really good to know that I have made a difference in somebody’s life,” said Holley. “That’s what’s important to me, on this earth that I’ve actually made a difference. And I know I have.”

Holley will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in June, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit www.seehowitaddsup.com.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.