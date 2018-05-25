THP boosts traffic law enforcement during Memorial Day weekend

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Memorial day weekend is here and the Tennessee Highway Patrol is beefing up patrols to keep motorists safe.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News rode along with troopers for a closer look at their efforts to reduce the number of crash related deaths this holiday weekend.

On Friday, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office along with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and other agencies teamed up for their annual “Memorial Holiday Safety Break” campaign.

“Last year for the Jackson District, there were 15 DUI arrests and we lost one person. We had one traffic fatality last year during the reporting period for Memorial Day,” said Lt. Brad Wilbanks.

Lt. Brad Wilbanks of the Tennessee Highway Patrol describes what are they looking for.

“…. distracted driving, obviously driving impaired, driving under the influence… and seat belts, seat belts, seat belts,” said Lt. Wilbanks.

“I’m looking for any type of distraction. I am looking for a vehicle traveling under the posted speed limit or not maintaining their lane and of course seat belts,” Trooper Phillip Clark.

“We can’t stop all the crashes right now, but if you have got your seat belt on, you are so much more likely to survive a crash,” said Lt. Wilbanks.

“I just stopped a vehicle for traveling 74 miles per hours in a 55 zone,” said Trroper Phillip Clark.

Even though THP’s day-to-day duties already include monitoring the highways, officers will be kicking it up a notch during the long holiday weekend to save lives.

Members of Tennessee’s Road Team along with the Tennessee Trucking Association Safety Management Council will visit rest areas and welcome centers across Tennessee to promote highway safety during for their “Memorial Holiday Safety Break” campaign.

“If we knew when we were going to be in a crash we wouldn’t be there. You need to wear a seat belt every trip, every time,” Lt. Wilbanks added.