TWRA reminds paddle sport boaters to stay safe on the water

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said they have noticed more paddle sport vessels, such as kayaks, canoes, and paddle boards, taking to the water.

“A normal day for us, we’d see two, three, less than you can count on your hands. Now we’re seeing groups of 30, 40, 50, using the waterways,” said Sgt. Ray Garton with the TWRA.

And with more traffic, comes the potential for more accidents.

“So far this year we’ve had, unfortunately, five fatalities, boating related fatalities, across the state,” Sgt. Garton said, “and three of those involved kayaks and canoes.”

Garton said if you obey the rules, you can have fun while on the water. He reminds paddle sport boaters to abide the ‘lighting law.’

“One thing that we see quite often is if a canoe or kayak or paddle board is operated at night, they do have to display, or have the means to display, a white light,” said the Sgt. Garton.

He also says to maintain a proper lookout and be conscious of what is around you.

“Keep your head on a swivel while your out there, because these kayaks sit low on the water, and you may be coming over a wave in a motorboat, and you may have a kayaker below a wave, and you may not see him until the last minute,” Garton said.

Sgt. Garton said when taking out a paddle craft vessel like a kayak, adults are not required to wear a life vest, but are required to have one on board.

“And we’ll see a lot of folks that will have high ambitions to go four, five, six miles upstream or on the lake, and then not think about how they’re going to get back,” said Garton.

He also urges you to get familiar with the vessel on calm water with someone there to help you.

“We want everyone to have as much fun as they want, but also just do it safely,” Garton said.

Experts also remind paddle sport boaters to keep drinking water and a cell phone on hand just in case they drift too far or are caught in unpredictable West Tennessee weather.

TWRA also reminds you, no matter what vessel your on, to maintain a safe speed and not to boat under the influence.