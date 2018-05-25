UT Extension helps Jackson residents eat healthier

JACKSON, Tenn. — UT Extension is helping Jackson residents eat healthier.

It’s all a part of their fresh farmers market initiative.

Throughout the summer they will feature different fruits and vegetables in their recipes.

People visiting the farmers market Friday got the chance to try broccoli salad.

“Just saying you need to eat more broccoli is one thing and we can tell people why it’s good for you but to give them a sample, give them the recipe, that really helps people out,” Amy Elizer said.

UT Extension will be at the West Tennessee Farmers Market Friday’s throughout the summer with something new to try each week.