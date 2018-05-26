McNairy County honors Sheriff Buford Pusser

Even though it’s hot, people are having a great time honoring the memory of Sheriff Buford Pusser. People are listening to music, riding rides, playing games, and eating great carnival food.

Buford Pusser was a catalyst, I believe, for a lot of people to get into law enforcement. His story that took place in the late 60s and the early 70s has continued for all these years because it was such a good story.

People from all over the nation come to Adamsville, Tennessee, to remember Sheriff Buford Pusser.

He was bigger than life. The first thing that you noticed about him is 6 foot, six height, 250 pounds, and his hands, I’ve got decent sized hands, but Buford’s hands make mine look like a 5-year-old. And when he stuck that big hand out and shook hands with you, you never forgot it.

Although this is the 30th year for the festival, it’s without someone close to the story. Dwana Pusser, the daughter of the famous sheriff, passed away this March.

“Dwana had always been not just the organizer, but the basically the mouthpiece for the whole festival, so she has passed away this year, and there is definitely an emptiness at the festival this year,” said Sheriff Guy Buck.

But festival-goers are spending the weekend as Dwana would have wanted it, remembering her father.