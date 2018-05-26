McNairy County recognizes fallen officers at Buford Pusser Festival

During the opening ceremonies of the Buford Pusser Festival in McNairy Count, Sheriff Guy Buck read the names of thirteen fallen officers and placed a rose on a wreath in their memory.

Buford Pusser Historian Steve Sweat says today is not just about remembering the legendary Sheriff, but also paying tribute to the other law enforcement officers who have lost their lives.

“There are so many people in law enforcement today, not just in Tennessee, but across this nation and even further, because of those “Walking Tall” stories,” Sweat said.

Sheriff Buford Pusser is known for his fight against drugs, alcohol, and prostitution in Southwest Tennessee.