Scattered Showers Through Memorial Day

Weather Update – 11:01 p.m. – Saturday

TONIGHT:

We managed to stay dry most of our day and with partly cloudy skies, it made for an overall pleasant day. Tonight will be much of the same as we drop into the upper 60s with minmum convective activity expected. Winds will be calm out of the South, shifting from the East by Sunday morning.

NEXT FEW DAYS:

Our holiday weekend will be anything but dry. Expect much of the same pattern as we stay dominated by this warm and humid air mass. Chance for rain does decrease for Memorial Day, but any outdoor plans can be interrupted by a brief shower or strong storm in the afternoon and evening, so plan accordingly.

We are watching and updating each day on Alberto which will intensify and is expected to come on shore around Monday night, bringing more rain to west Tennessee Tuesday and Wednesday.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

