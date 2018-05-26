Scattered Storms Each Day

Weather Update – 7:01 a.m. – Saturday

A very warm and humid day ahead! Plenty of humid air over the region and a weak frontal boundary will kick off scattered downpours heading into the afternoon. A few storms will be strong with with gusty winds and cloud to ground lightning. Use caution if going out to area lakes and rivers as cloud to ground lightning will be in many of the storms. Enjoy the weekend, but have a backup place to go if a storm comes your way.

TODAY:

Will be dry to start Saturday. The cloud cover keeps us slightly cooler than usual but expect the heating of the day to help fuel more storms that begin to pop-up by the middle of the dayHighs will be in the mid to upper 80’s with light winds out of the southwest. That southerly flow helps bring in that warm, moist air. Sunset times are becoming much later now as we enter the summer months, with the sun now setting after 8 p.m.

NEXT 7 DAYS:

Our holiday weekend will be anything but dry. Expect much of the same pattern as we stay dominated by this warm and humid air mass. Chance for rain does decrease for Memorial Day, but any outdoor plans can be interrupted by a brief shower or strong storm in the afternoon and evening, so plan accordingly.

We are watching and updating each day on Alberto which is becoming a Tropical Storm and is expected to come on shore around the Mobile Alabama area Early Tuesday morning bringing more rain to west Tennessee Tuesday and Wednesday.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

