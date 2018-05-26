Tennessee judge pleads guilty to scheming to plant drugs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say that a former Tennessee judge has admitted to multiple corruption charges, including scheming to have drugs planted on a woman who claimed she traded sexual favors in exchange for his help with her legal troubles.

U.S. Attorney Donald Cochran’s office says Cason “Casey” Moreland pleaded guilty Thursday to federal obstruction of justice and theft charges.

Federal authorities say the 60-year-old former Nashville judge admitted to trying to get a female witness to recant her statements against the judge and then plotting to plant drugs in her car so the woman’s credibility would be destroyed when she was arrested.

The statement from Cochran’s office says Moreland also admitted to embezzling funds from a drug court program he ran.

Moreland will be sentenced in August.