‘Tour of Duty’ passport ride benefits local veterans

JACKSON, Tenn — The Bumpus Harley Davidson of Jackson kicked off their ‘Tour of Duty’ passport ride Saturday morning, with all proceeds going to local veterans.

The Combat Veterans Motorcycle association cooked hot dogs and hambugers. Veterans from all over west Tennessee gathered together to enjoy a day of riding and fellowship this holiday weekend. Organizers explained why benefiting the tour of duty ride is so important.

“We are doing our 7th year tour of duty. Over the last 6 years, we have raised over $100,000. All of our money goes to local veterans and their families,” Marketing and Events Dir. Bumpus Harley-Davidson , Lia Agee said.

Bumpus Harley Davidson will have a final celebration to wrap up the tour of duty ride later this summer in Lynchburg.