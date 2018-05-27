Former high school students share a root in history at reunion

DECATURVILLE, Tenn. — A memorial statue marks the spot where Decatur County Training School was built back in 1925.

“We had 1st grade to 5th grade in one class,” former student Diane Pettigrew said.

The building no longer stands today, so Pettigrew says it’s important to remember the history behind it.

“It was integrated when I was in 5th grade, we went to Decaturville Elementary School,” she said.

Sunday, former students gathered to reflect and carry on the school’s tradition.

Before 1925, there was no school for African American students in the area.

So professor David Crowder, who served as the schools first principal, opened the school for Decatur and other surrounding counties.

“I think that this place is always special, it’s always going to be very special to me,” former student Margaret Smith Beach said.

Beach graduated from the school in 1955. Now living in Nashville, she never misses an opportunity to reconnect.

“I lived here, grew up here and some of my people are still here,” she said.

With another reunion in the books, Pettigrew says the bond her former classmates share will live on.

“It’s truly a blessing, and I thank God for that,” she said.

Former Crowder High School students say they have a class reunion every other year.

The weekend long reunion wrapped up Sunday with a service at Freeman Chapel AME Church.