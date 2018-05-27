Your Memorial Day Forecast And The Latest On Subtropical Storm Alberto

Weather Update – 11:13 p.m. – Sunday

Much of the area was dry today with the exception of a few spotty showers, mainly to our southeast boarding northeastern Mississippi. Cloud cover increases allowing for temperatures to slowly drop tonight. That helps prevent any of the daytime heating from escaping rapidly, making for a warm night. Lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s with calm winds out of the East.

MEMORIAL DAY:

Except some spotty showers and storms through our Memorial Day. The cloud cover stays around as Alberto approaches. That also helps keep temperatures slightly cooler, with max highs around the mid 80s. Minimal risk for any severe weather expected.

LATEST ON SUBTROPICAL STORM ALBERTO:

As of 10:00 p.m. CDT, Subtropical Storm Alberto is about 100 miles off the coast of Panama City Beach. Max sustained winds are around 65 mph, moving Northwest around 9 mph. It is expected to impact the Florida panhandle early Monday morning. Current advisories include a Storm Surge Watch for coastal areas as far south as Tampa, and a Tropical Storm Warning.





Its remnants will create some impacts in terms of rainfall these next few days for much of the Southeast. The projected path has it staying to our east. Areas surrounding the Tennessee River that are closer to the center of the system can expect to see rainfall totals anywhere between 2-3 inches by Thursday. Localized flooding will be the main concern from this, along with some gusty winds.

