Teen charged with breaking into JMC school and stealing car

JACKSON, Tenn. — An eighteen-year-old is behind bars after police say he broke into a Jackson Madison County School.

Jonathan Fuller is charged with vandalism, burglary and theft of a motor vehicle after Jackson Police say he broke into Northside High School Friday and stole a 2004 Dodge Caravan.

Police say they found the van at Fullers home with stolen license plates on the car.

According to the police report, Fuller was caught on school surveillance cameras and is believed to be a former student of the school.