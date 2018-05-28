Bethel University Anglers bring hardware home to McKenzie

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — The Bethel University Wildcats are the 2018 Collegiate Bass Fishing Champions, as well as Cabela’s School of the Year.

Carter McNeil and Cole Floyd won the 2018 BoatUS National Collegiate Bass Fishing National Championship with a Day Two total of 47.75 lbs, outweighing their next closest competition by 6 lbs.

Bryan College came in second place and anglers from the University of North Alabama held a third place finish in the 2018 BoatUS Collegiate Bass Fishing Championship.

The University of North Alabama and Murray State University followed Bethel University in the Cabela’s School of the Year ranking.

Bethel University is the first school in the history of college bass fishing to claim both, the Cabela’s School of the Year Award and the College Bass Fishing Championship.