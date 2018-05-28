Eyewitness gives account of weekend house fire in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn.–More information is revealed about a weekend house fire in Chester County.

It is a story WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News first brought you after receiving video from a 7 Eyewitness News tipster.

The fire took place at a home on Mifflin Avenue in Henderson.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke with the tipster about the moments before emergency crews got there.

“Someone come and run to my door and let me know….it’s a fire just started. I can’t believe it, so I find my phone and called 911,” said Autura Perez Hernandez, a neighbor.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke with the family living in the home as well. They did not want to speak on camera but say no one was in the home at the time of the fire. They also said they believe lightning hit their air conditioning unit, causing the fire.