Family and friends honor veterans on Memorial Day

Dozens of flags line the entrance to Ridgecrest Cemetery in north Jackson as all day Monday. People came in and out, remembering family members who have served their country.

“The number of people who have fought to defend our country and it’s pretty amazing,” Judy Jowers said.

For years, Jowers has come to the cemetery on Memorial Day, honoring those she says gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“My husband is a Vietnam veteran. He did 20 years in the Navy,” Jowers said.

She says keeping her husband Robert Jowers’ memory alive is very important, not just today, but every day.

“My mother always said every day should be Mother’s Day. Well, every day should be Memorial Day and appreciate what they have done,” Jowers said.

One family at the cemetery said they have several relatives buried in Ridgecrest Cemetery. Each year, they bring flags to remember their commitment to their country.

“It’s more than just a holiday, but it’s a day to remember them,” Mona Watson said.

Watson, whose father served in World War II, is also buried in Ridgecrest Cemetery.

“Some gave their lives. Some gave parts of their bodies. My father was lucky. He didn’t lose anything,” Watson said.

Ultimately, Watson says it makes her love her country even more

“Well, it just reminds me that this is a great place to live and all that they gave and we can have all the freedom we have,” Watson said.