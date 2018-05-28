Local town remembers those who made ultimate sacrifice

MEDINA, Tenn.— It’s the 150th Memorial Day in the United States.

Paul Nichols is a World War II Veteran and says he came to the service in Medina today to “pay my respects for those who paid the ultimate price. I was very fortunate myself.”

The Medina Lions Club organized the service.

Nichols says he still remembers some of the things he went through while fighting in World War II.

“I know so many of the people over there and I can recall some things they went through too,” Nichols said.

Boy Scouts raised the flag and members of the Lions Club laid flowers at the memorial in front of the civic center.

Rodney Allen is also a veteran and says these services help communities remember those who died serving for their country.

“Celebrate that people gave their life for our country and they still care,” Allen said.

As taps was played, people remembered the ones they have lost.

“I feel sorry for the ones that I was in service with that got killed in Vietnam,” Allen said.

“It’s a way that we can pay respect for these people as well,” Nichols said.

All of us at WBBJ say thank you to the men and women who have given their lives defending our country.