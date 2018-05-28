Man killed in overnight shooting in Trenton

TRENTON, Tenn. — A 21-year-old man is dead after a shooting late Sunday night in Trenton.

Police confirm Marlon Anderson, 21, of Trenton, died after a shooting on Lexington Street near 2nd Street around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say Anderson was taken to the emergency room in Milan, where he died from his injuries.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Trenton Police Department at (731) 855-1413 or Gibson County Crime Stoppers.