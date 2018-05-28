More Rain On The Way By Midday

Weather Update – 11:10 p.m. – Monday

Just a few spotty showers tonight but otherwise mostly dry for a brief period before the rain returns Tuesday afternoon. Cloud cover is keeping the temperatures steady, with lows only dropping a few degrees in the upper 60s, low 70s. Another warm and muggy night with calm winds.

TOMORROW:

As early as 8 a.m., a few areas can start to see some light showers as the outer rain bands of Alberto nears. By then it will be either a Depression or Post-Tropical Cyclone, staying to our east. That means less impacts in terms of rain but areas closer to the center, such as Middle Tennessee and counties surrounding the Tennessee River, will see heavy rain at times. The showers and cloud cover will keep highs near or below 80 degrees, the coolest we’ve been in over a week.

By midday the eastern half of West Tennessee will be dealing with more consistent rains compared to areas further west, seeing rain in the form of pop-up showers and possible thunderstorms. Winds will stay light coming from the NNE around 5-10 mph. As of now Alberto has sustained winds at 35 mph and continues to weaken through the night. Rainfall totals estimated anywhere from a trace to 2 inches closer to the Mississippi River, and 2-3 inches closer to the Tennessee River (localized higher amounts.)

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online for more updates.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com