Rangers at Shiloh Military Park keeping watch over baby eagle that fell from nest

McNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn.–A baby eagle has fallen out of its nest at Shiloh National Military Park.

Shiloh Park rangers say bald eagles, Julia and Hiram had three babies this spring, one is still living in the nest and is learning to fly. Another eaglets died, but the one causing concerns is living on the ground after falling out of its nest.

Rangers have blocked off the roads near the eagles’ nest.

As of now, rangers said they are watching and waiting for it to get its wings.

“We’re just going to play it day-by-day, and we still maintain contact with the experts, raptor experts from the area, and hopefully it’ll fly soon. If not, we’ll make other arrangements,” said Chris Mekow, a park ranger at Shiloh National Military Park.

Mekow said the driving tour is still available, with a slight detour. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News will keep you updated on the eagle’s condition.