Scattered Thunderstorms Through This Afternoon

Weather Update:

We start the day off with a mix of mid to high level clouds. There will be plenty of sunshine earlier in the day. However as we get into late morning and especially this afternoon thunderstorms are expected to increase in coverage mainly over the southern half of West Tennessee as the outer bands of Subtropical Storm Alberto makes it’s approach. We don’t anticipate widespread severe storms today. However its not impossible for a storm to pulse up and become briefly severe this afternoon. The main threats today will be very heavy rain, thunder and lightning. if you’re out doors, just make sure to seek shelter if you unfortunately run into one of the storms. Give it at least 30 minutes after the last rumble of thunder, then you can resume safely. Be safe out today!

