Visitors at Shiloh National Military Park honor war heroes

SHILOH, Tenn. — Hundreds of people gather at Shiloh National Military Park Cemetery to pay their respects for America’s fallen heroes.

“Today we’re having our annual Memorial Day Service in the National Cemetery. This is one of the oldest services in West Tennessee, and we hold it every year to commemorate those who died for our country,” park superintendent Dale Wilkerson said.

This year’s ceremony honored Jeffrey Coggin’s uncle, a World War II veteran killed in action.

“When they were recognizing Uncle Parker, I had the opportunity and the invitation to be the speaker today, so it really made it special to not only be the Memorial Day keynote speaker, but to also get to recognize Uncle Parker,” Coggin said.

Wilkerson says the annual ceremony serves as a reminder for visitors to remember fallen soldiers.

“It’s important that we set aside a day as our nation that we remember that we didn’t earn our freedom for free. Somebody paid the price, and the people buried here are the ones that paid that price,” Wilkerson said.

“The service members that are laid to rest here, they paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms and our liberty for our children and children to come,” Coggin said.

Coggin, who is currently stationed in Pensacola, Florida, says he knows firsthand the cost of freedom after serving in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“They took the time to come out here, and it means a lot to mean, and I know it would for the service members that are laid to rest here,” Coggins said.

Park officials remind guests to be respectful of the men who fought and are buried in the cemetery.