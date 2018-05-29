2 wanted in Weakley County drug raid

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. –The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office and the Martin Police Department are searching for two people after a drug raid at a Martin home.

According to a news release, investigators from both departments searched an apartment on Church Street Friday. During the search, investigators found five and a half ounces of crystal methamphetamine, digital scales, baggies and $1,200 in cash.

The release says neither of the residents, identified as Ereo Scates, 28, and Laporsha Spinks, 25, were at the apartment during the search.

Both are wanted on warrants for possession of methamphetamine with intent to resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The release says Scates should be considered dangerous.

Both have ties to Jackson. The release says Scates has additional ties to Bolivar.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 364-5454.