American Red Cross honors local heroes

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Grant Center at Union University was full of emotion this afternoon as the American Red Cross honored local heroes. This year, many of the volunteers focused their work on fire safety.

“I help you get your dentures. If you took your dentures out before you went to bed and your house burned down, you have no way to chew. So all of those things, although they may seem small, make a difference in somebody’s life,” Sue Vegors said.

Vegors, a nurse and Red Cross volunteer, is this year’s recipient of the Distinguished Service Award.

Meaghan Smith was honored as this year’s Volunteer of the Year.

“I’ve also been involved in some serious fire cases, and I really enjoyed helping those that are affected by fires. I believe that they all live in our hearts after we have helped them,” Smith said.

Country singer Darryl Worley, who was honored as this year’s Humanitarian of the Year, talked about the Franks family and shared a song in memory of those who died.

Tim Franks was recognized during the program for his work with fire safety. Franks and his wife lost their son, Jamie, daughter-in-law Robyn, and grandchildren 9-year-old Brody and 3-year-old Josie, in a fire in December 2017.

“It’s very difficult to be here today and to hear that story all over again, and to see the family suffer through. They’ve been honored here today and their story has been told in a very special way,” Worley said.

“The Humanitarian Award, for me, is probably the best thing that anyone could ever give me,” Worley said. “We’re just here to help one another out, and that’s what the humanitarian thing is all about.”

The Red Cross also recognized Dr. Mike Revelle as the Uniformed Hero of the Year.