Child killed after lightning strike in Weakley County

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A 7-year-old boy died Monday after investigators say he was playing near a tree that was hit by lightning.

According to a news release, the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical personnel arrived at a home on the 1200 block of Blaylock Store Road in McKenzie.

The release says a group of children were playing outside just before 3:30 p.m. Monday when lightning hit a tree.

The 7-year-old, who has not been identified, was killed by the lightning strike.

The boy’s death has been ruled an accident.