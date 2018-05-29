Daniel Nowell out at Humboldt as head coach

JACKSON, Tenn. — Less than four months after being named the head coach of the Humboldt Vikings, Daniel Nowell said it was best he left the program now. The 70 year old coach said there were a lot of intangibles that factored into his decision, one of them being the departure of Principal James Walker.

He said the team needs someone who will be there for the long haul and that wasn’t something he could commit too.

Nowell said he hasn’t ruled out coaching entirely, he may find a job in Middle Tennessee.

Last season, the vikings failed to win a game.