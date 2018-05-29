Dorothy Rich

Dorothy Rich was born in Hardin County, Tennessee on August 23, 1934, the daughter of the late Marvin H. and Madron E. Stanfield Garrard. On September 10, 1949, she was united in marriage to James Hundley Rich, who survives. Mrs. Rich departed this life on May 25, 2018, at the age of 83 years, 9 months, and 2 days.

Dorothy was of the Baptist belief and worked as a homemaker since 1949. She enjoyed quilting, scrapbooking, and cooking.

In addition to her husband of 70 years, Mrs. Rich is survived by her children, James Rayburn Rich of Savannah, Tennessee and Marilyn Putman and husband Frankie of Waterloo, Alabama; half-sister, Sue Nell Dickey of Sheffield, Alabama; grandchildren, James Arnold Putman and wife Deanna and Bradley Franklin Putman and wife Courtney; and great grandchildren, Jake Hunley Putman, Franklin Putman, and another on the way, Jack.

Along with her parents, Mrs. Rich was preceded in death by two infant brothers.

Services will be held on May 27, 2018 at 3:30 PM at Shackelford Funeral Directors of Savannah in Savannah, Tennessee, with Patrick Godwin, Lonnie Godwin officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Hermon Cemetery at Savannah, Tennessee.