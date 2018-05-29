Elois Ward

Elois Ward was born in Wayne County, Tennessee on November 13, 1926, the daughter of the late John (Duge) Laurel and Martha Mirl Scott Daniels. On January 26, 1946, she was united in marriage to Leroy Ward, who preceded her in death on January 7, 2005. Mrs. Ward departed this life on May 25, 2018, at the age of 91 years, 6 months, and 12 days.

Mrs. Ward attended Hopewell Baptist Church. She enjoyed listening to music and being with her family and friends. Mrs. Ward considered her son-in-law’s family part of her family as well.

Mrs. Ward is survived by her daughter, Linda Callins and husband Jimmy of Savannah, Tennessee; sister, Bonnie Sherrrill of Iuka, Mississippi; grandchild, Jeanie Harville and husband Terry of Savannah, Tennessee; great grandchildren, Victoria Heathcoat and husband Charles of Savannah, Tennessee, DeWayne Harville of Waverly, Tennessee, and Blake Harville of Savannah, Tennessee; and great great grandchildren, Rylee Harville, Allie Heahcoat, and Jacob Scott.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Ward was preceded in death by her sisters, Cleo Beckham, Vernal Paulk, and Doris Carroll, and brothers, Leo Daniels, Jobie Daniels, Eulus Daniels, and J.L. Daniels, and Roy Daniels.