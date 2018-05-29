Gary N. Parker

Gary N. Parker, age 61, of Springville, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, May 26, 2018 at his residence. His funeral service will be 3:00 P.M. Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at McEvoy Funeral Home with Pastor Linda Barrett to officiate. Burial will follow in Van Dyke Church of Christ Cemetery. Named as pallbearers are David Drewry, Corren Tippitt, Daniel Copous, Ricky Brockman, Ronnie Foster, and Austin Moseley.

Gary N. Parker was born July 27, 1956 in Paris, Tennessee to the late Wallace D. Parker (preceded: April 27, 2018) and to Ruthie Smith Parker of Paris. He married Ronda Medlock Parker on December 31, 1985 and she survives in Springville. Gary is also survived by daughters: Allison (Will) Keith of Antioch, Tennessee and Teri (Bryan) Stephens of Big Sandy; son: Andy Berry of Big Sandy; grandchildren: Daniel (Ashley) Keith, Audrey (Trevon) Blake, Sidney Bethune, Melody (Daniel) Walker, Rachel (Seth) Bastyr, Amie Jo Stephens, and Hayes Berry; great-grandchildren: Linden Bethune, Jr. and Leilani Bethune; sisters: Nancy (Terry) Clark of Paris and Tammy Parker Powell of Springville; brother: Michael (Lisa) Parker of Springville; and numerous other family members and special friends.

Gary formerly worked for the Henry County Sheriff’s Department and seventeen years for Trans Alaska Pipeline. He most recently was employed by Carroll Farmers CO OP. Gary was an avid outdoorsman.

The family requests in lieu of flowers that memorial donations be made to: Northwest TN Kidz Outdoors, P.O. Box 73, Bruceton, TN 38317