Jimmie Lee Chism

Funeral services for Jimmie Lee Chism, age 75, of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Thursday, May 31, 2018 at 11:00 am at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens. Mr. Chism died Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 30, 2018 from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. Chism will lie in state Thursday morning at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church from 10:00 am until time of service.

For more information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.