LIFELINE Blood Services: Urgent need for blood this week

There is an urgent need for blood this week. According to LIFELINE Blood Services, not enough blood was donated during the weeks leading up to the Memorial Day Holiday.

Currently there is only one half day supply of most blood types, (o negative, o positive, a negative, b negative and b positive) for patients in need.

Blood donors are urged to give blood this week at these locations:

LIFELINE Blood Services, 183 Sterling Farms Drive, Jackson:

Tuesday- Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Please call 800-924-6572 or 731-427-4431

Blood donors may give blood this week at the following Community Blood Drives:

Tuesday, May 29

Healthquest, Union City, 1-7 p.m.

Lowe’s, South Jackson, 12-6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 30

TN College of Applied Tech., Whiteville 9-1

Tennova Healthcare, Volunteer Martin, 2-6 p.m.

Thursday, May 31

Jackson Madison County General Hospital, Main Entrance, 7-11 a.m. & 12-6 p.m.

Tennova HealthCare Dyersburg Regional, 10-2

Friday, June 1

Pine Meadows Nursing Home, Bolivar, 10-2

Reelfoot Family Walk-In Clinic, Dyersburg, 1-6 p.m.

Relay for Life, Haywood Co. at Criminal Just.Complex, Brownsville, 6-10 p.m.

Saturday, June 2

Relay for Life, Milan City Park, 5-10 p.m.