Man charged after pulling gun at gas station

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man faces a judge after allegedly pointing a gun at a man during an argument at a northeast Jackson gas station.

40-year-old Karl Cagle is charged with aggravated assault after allegedly pointing a gun at another man during an argument at the Pilot gas station on Sand Pebble Drive.

Court documents say the man told police he and Cagle were arguing over driving through a one way lane at the gas pumps when Cagle pulled out a handgun.

Police found a 40-caliber handgun and an AR-15 style rifle in Cagle’s possession, according to court documents.

Court documents say Cagle admitted to investigators that he did point the handgun at the man.