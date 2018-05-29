Man charged with theft of Sonic sign in 2014

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man now faces charges more than four years after a sign disappeared from an east Jackson restaurant.

Darryl Knight, 60, is charged with theft over $1,000 after court documents say Knight stole a Sonic sign from the North Parkway restaurant in February 2014.

Court documents say the district manager who reported the sign stolen told police he saw a person in a red truck take the sign from the back of the business. The manager told police that he followed the man to a home on North Royal Street.

Court documents say the sign is valued at about $4,000.