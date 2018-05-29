Mary Elizabeth Davis Guill

Graveside funeral services for Mary Elizabeth Davis Guill age 89 formerly of Dresden will be held on Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 11:00 AM in Sunset Cemetery with burial to follow. Mary Davis Guill was born November 18, 1928 to the late Vollie O’Neal Davis and Arline Moore Davis in Dresden, TN. She was a school teacher and a member of St. Andrews Anglican Parish, she is survived by her son; James Moore Guill of Nashville, her daughter; Sally Hart Snoddy of Hoover, AL. five grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.