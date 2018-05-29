Mugshots : Madison County : 5/25/18 – 5/29/18

1/64 Willie Woods Public intoxication

2/64 Thomas Presley Driving on revoked/suspended license

3/64 Terry White Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/64 Terry Johnson Shoplifting-theft of property



5/64 Terry Chearis Violation of community corrections

6/64 Taurus Godwin Violation of probation, failure to appear

7/64 Tasha Pruitt Disorderly conduct

8/64 Stephen Maples Simple possession, driving on revoked/suspended



9/64 Shawn Nance Theft of property $1000-$9999

10/64 Sevando Corona Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license

11/64 Nader Muharam Violation of community corrections

12/64 Nicole Tenpenny Theft over $500



13/64 Patrick Hart Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of a handgun while under the influence, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, violation of open container law

14/64 Paul Bennett Shoplifting-theft of property

15/64 Quincy Winkfield Vandalism, contraband in penal institution

16/64 Robert Dean Driving on revoked/suspended license



17/64 Roger Graves Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license

18/64 Rozell Miller Schedule LI drug violations, contraband in penal institution

19/64 Sedrick Yarbrough Driving on revoked/suspended license

20/64 Michael Edwards Driving on revoked/suspended license



21/64 Mecos Willis Driving on revoked/suspended license

22/64 Marius Alexander Unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, contributing to delinquency of child

23/64 Lorna Keith Theft $1000 - $9999

24/64 Leonard Harris Schedule VI drug violations



25/64 Karla Longmire Violation of community corrections

26/64 Jondarius Pirtle Criminal impersonation, driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license

27/64 Jon Berry Failure to appear

28/64 Johnathan Fuller Burglary, theft of motor vehicle parts, theft of motor vehicle, vandalism



29/64 Douglas Fowler Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation

30/64 Earl Smith Sr. Simple domestic assault

31/64 Jacoby Fuller Schedule II drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

32/64 James Record Driving on revoked/suspended license



33/64 Jayla Permenter Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

34/64 James Shaw Schedule VI drug violations, prohibited weapons

35/64 Jessica Pettis Driving on revoked/suspended license

36/64 Jimmy Gladney Shoplifting-theft of property



37/64 Jocelyn Pruitt Disorderly conduct

38/64 John Goschke Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

39/64 Donald Bradley Violation of community corrections

40/64 China Collier Schedule VI drug violations, driving under the influence, driving while unlicensed



41/64 Domonique Walker Driving on revoked/suspended license

42/64 Chasity Case Violation of probation

43/64 Devundre Anderson Violation of probation

44/64 Derrick Messerschmidt Failure to appear



45/64 Chad Blankenship Unlawful drug paraphernalia

46/64 Cameron Lewis Shoplifting-theft of property

47/64 Derail Shaw Possession of stolen property, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

48/64 Decarlos Watkins Possession of a handgun while under the influence, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, public intoxication



49/64 Calvin Pugh Failure to appear

50/64 Bruce Jenkins Theft over $999

51/64 Darryl Knight Theft $1000-$9999

52/64 Darcell Hinds Shoplifting-theft of property



53/64 Brittney Wilson Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations

54/64 Breunna Theus Failure to appear, violation open container law, driving on revoked/suspended

55/64 Chris McNeal Unlawful drug paraphernalia

56/64 Brandon Swain Simple domestic assault



57/64 Beverly Johnson Driving on revoked/suspended license

58/64 Arthur Hunt Violation of probation

59/64 Aramis Franklin Simple possession, violation of probation

60/64 Antwan Bond Driving on revoked/suspended license



61/64 Antonio Tipler Violation of community corrections

62/64 Anthony Williams Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

63/64 Alfredo Solano Failure to appear

64/64 Alexis Patterson Simple possession, failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

































































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/25/18 and 7 a.m. on 5/29/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.