ROASTED PUMPKIN SOUP Ingredients

1 (4-pound) sugar baby pumpkin, cut in half and seeds removed

1 tablespoon olive oil

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

two teaspoons rosmary

1/2 cup small-dice shallots (about 2 medium)

1/4 cup dry (fino) sherry

2 cups stock or low-sodium chicken broth

2 cups water

1 1/2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh thyme leaves

1/4 cup heavy cream Instructions 1 Heat the oven to 375°F and arrange a rack in the middle. Rub the cut halves of the pumpkin with the oil and season generously with salt and pepper. Place on a baking sheet cut-side up and roast until fragrant, tender when pierced with a fork, and golden brown, about 70 minutes. Remove from the oven and let sit on the baking sheet until cool enough to handle, about 20 minutes. 2 Using a large spoon, scoop out the flesh, place it in a medium bowl (you should have about 3 cups), and set it aside. 3 Add the shallots to some olive oil, season with salt and pepper, and sauté until softened, about 4 minutes. Add the sherry and cook until reduced by half, about 2 minutes. Add the stock or broth, water, thyme, rosemary and reserved pumpkin and season with salt and pepper. Stir to combine, then bring to a simmer. Reduce the heat to low and simmer until the flavors have melded, about 10 minutes. 4 Using a blender, purée the soup in batches until smooth, removing the small cap from the blender lid (the pour lid) and covering the space with a kitchen towel (this allows steam from the hot soup to escape and prevents the blender lid from popping off). Place the blended soup in a clean saucepan. Stir in the cream and season with salt and pepper as needed. Serve garnished with a sprig of thyme and a dollop of sour cream