Scattered Afternoon Showers and Storms For Wednesday

Weather Update – 11:06 p.m. – Tuesday

We were much cooler today than the last few weeks mainly due to the rain and cloud cover. Lows will hover around 70 tonight with lighter showers overnight as they begin to taper off by early Wednesday morning. Wind gusts weren’t a major factor due to the weakening of Subtropical Depression Alberto. Winds will be light, shifting from the southwest overnight.

TOMORROW:

It’s not until Wednesday morning all of us will have dried out. A few scattered storms possible in the afternoon before we begin our drying and warming trend. Much of the same expected Thursday with a marginal risk of seeing a few strong to severe storms briefly in the afternoon. Near 90 tomorrow and in the 90s going into the weekend, so dealing with the heat will be next on our list these next few days. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online for more updates.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

