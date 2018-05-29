Starbucks closed thousands of stores across the country Tuesday for ‘anti-bias’ training

JACKSON, Tenn. — There is a good reason that you maybe were not able to get your coffee fix Tuesday afternoon.

Starbucks not only shut down around the country today, but also in the Hub City. Tuesday’s training was an effort for Starbucks to promote equality and for workers to personally reflect on what the term ‘bias’ meant to them.

Starbucks stores across the country closed Tuesday for what Starbucks says is ‘anti-bias training.

A sign that read “Our store is reconnecting with our mission and with each other. We are sharing our ideas about how to make Starbucks even more welcoming.” could be found at multiple Starbucks stores in Jackson.

The training is in response to an incident that occurred at a Starbucks in Philadelphia last month.

Officers were requested to the store and when they arrived, they found two African American men that claimed to be waiting on a friend. The two men had not purchased anything and refused to leave.

“This is probably one of the most important transformational moments in the history of our company and we have taken it very seriously,” said Howard Schultz, Starbucks Executive Chairman.

Across the country people expressed how they felt about the training.

The Starbucks stores in Jackson were also among the company-owned stores who participated in the training.

A sign from the Starbucks store on Vann Drive said the location will be opening back up Wednesday morning at 4:30 a.m.

Starbucks said the training curriculum will help employees recognize their own racial biases and prevent future discrimination.

Starbucks Chairman Howard Schultz said Starbucks found that “Insufficient support and training” and “Bias” led a former white employee to call police on the two men..

Starbucks has not stated how much the training will cost the coffee-giant or how much revenue it expected to lose from closing for the training.