Sub-Tropical Depression Alberto Arrives

Weather Update:

It is warm and muggy to start this morning with dew point temperatures in the lower 70s. We remain transfixed in a tropical air mass as we have been much of this month so far. We’ll be adding even more moisture to the Tennessee Valley this afternoon via Sub-Tropical Depression Alberto. Rain will become more steady by the early afternoon hours. rain showers may become heavy at times this afternoon and evening. For this reason especially towards the Tennessee River there is a Flash Flood Watch that will go into effect at 1:00 PM and continue until 6:00 AM Wednesday for mainly area along and east of Hwy 45 in West Tennessee. There will be breezy conditions as Alberto continues to gradually weaken generally 5-10 mph with gust around 15-25 mph.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com