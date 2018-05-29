Teen charged with breaking into North Side High School

JACKSON, Tenn. — A former student accused of breaking into a local high school now faces criminal charges.

Jonathan Fuller appeared Tuesday in Jackson City Court on burglary, vandalism and theft counts. The 18-year-old is accused of breaking into North Side High School Friday and stealing a 2004 Dodge Caravan from the shop area, according to court documents.

“A window had been broken out,” Judge Blake Anderson read from an affidavit. “Entry was made.”

Court documents say they found the stolen van in the driveway at Fuller’s house on Hughes Drive, just feet away from the school.

Walter Kewer lives down the street. “I’m very surprised that something like that happened just right across the street from North Side,” he said.

Police said the van had a stolen license plate on the back. Court documents say the license plate was reported stolen at Kroger on West University Parkway the day before the break-in.

Investigators said after looking at surveillance video, North Side’s principal identified Fuller as the person he believes broke in.

“That’s not I mean not something I would expect in this neighborhood,” Kewer said.

Fuller is being held at the Madison County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bond. He is scheduled to return to court June 7 at 1:30 p.m.