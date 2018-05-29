Woman charged in lottery ticket thefts

JACKSON, Tenn. — A woman accused of stealing lottery tickets from a West Jackson store appears before a judge, Tuesday.

Lorna Keith, 30, is accused of stealing more than $1,000 in lottery tickets from a convenience store on Airways Boulevard.

Court documents say Keith worked at the store.

The owner of the store told police he saw Keith on surveillance video taking the tickets during her shift, according to court documents.

Keith remains in custody at the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex in lieu of $10,000 bond.