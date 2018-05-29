Wreath allegedly stolen from Memorial Day service in Haywood Co.

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A Memorial Day service in Haywood County was cut short.

Veterans, family and friends were heartbroken to find out a significant item used every year during the event was missing.

Retired U.S. Navy service member Charles Haak reviewed the Memorial Day program, saddened by what was missing.

“I just can’t describe in words on camera how I feel about that,” Haak said.

Towards the end of the Memorial Day service at the Haywood County courthouse, organizers announced there would not be a wreath laying ceremony. Haak said attendees had been told someone stole it.

“And it hurt. It hurt bone deep,” Haak said.

The wreath laying ceremony is done annually as a tribute to the service men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“For a person to do that out of meanness or spite or lack of anything else to do, it just brings dishonor on our fallen comrades,” Haak said.

Haak says having the ceremony cut short was especially hurtful since his brother William Haak’s name is among many on the monument.

“He was 20 years old and I was 13,” Haak said. “He was killed in Vietnam.”

Although the Memorial Day ceremony has passed, Haak believes no one should ever dishonor fallen soldiers and the work they’ve done for the country.

“I feel you should not disrespect anyone like that, that has left a legacy,”

Authorities say there has not been a report filed about the stolen wreath, but if you have any information about this incident contact the Brownsville Police Department at 731-772-1260.