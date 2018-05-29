WTHC board meets, approves borrowing millions to purchase two area hospitals

JACKSON, Tenn.–The board of trustees for West Tennessee Healthcare approved a move to borrow $90 million to purchase two area hospitals.

Board members met at the City County Board Room at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital, Tuesday night.

The board discussed the purchases of the Tennova facilities. On June 1, West Tennessee Healthcare will be taking over the facilities.

The board also approved what they call a transactional capital needs resolution of $4.5 million for information technology, patient care, supplies and software.

“I can’t express the amount of excitement that we have in being able to come together with those facilities as a team care patients all over West Tennessee. It’s something I thought I would never see in my career and so we are very excited about that,” said Amy Garner, chief compliance officer for West Tennessee Healthcare.

The names of two of the facilities were also approved. The facility in Martin will be named “West Tennessee Healthcare Volunteer Hospital” and Dyersburg will be named “West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg Hospital.”