George Harston, Jr.

George Harston, Jr, 84, died Friday evening at Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

He was born in Henderson County, TN on January 22, 1934, the son of the late George Henry and Bertha Armstrong Harston. He owned and operated Dean’s Milk for twenty-Seven years, worked at Baker Energy for nineteen years and most recently for Verell Farms driving a truck. He spent many happy and enjoyable miles camping and traveling with the “Camping Buddies”. He has been a member of North Jackson Baptist Church for sixty-two years where he served as a deacon and contributing in anyway he could.

George is survived by two sons, Don Harston and wife Linda, Barry Harston and wife Kristie all of Brownsville, TN, one daughter Beverly White and husband Tommy of Jackson, TN, five grandchildren, Shelley Thomas (Peter), Audra White, Jonathan Harston, Christopher Harston, Katie Harston, two greatgrandchildren, Braden Wilbanks, Clare Thomas and seven brothers and sisters.

He was preceded in death by his wife Virginia Lane Harston.

SERVCIES: Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 2:00PM at North Jackson Baptist Church with Rev. Maurice Hays officiating. The family will be receiving friends Tuesday from 11:00AM until service time at 2:00PM at the church. There will be a private family burial.

Those serving as pallbearers will be Jonathan Harston, Ben Harston, Stan Harston, Peter Thomas, Jon Moore, Christopher Harston, Braden Wilbanks, and Bruce Osborn.

The family has requested memorial contributions be directed to North Jackson Baptist Church, 3768 Highway 45 By-Pass, Jackson, TN 38305.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN 38305. 731.668.1111www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com