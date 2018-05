Heather Hall headed to Crockett County to lead the Lady Cavaliers

JACKSON, Tenn. — Union University’s Heather Hall will no longer be the head softball coach for the Lady Bulldogs. After 319 career wins, she’ll be headed to Crockett County High School.

Details surrounding her departure were not released. Hall said she was excited to lead the Cavaliers, she’s heard nothing but great things about the team and she will also get to spend more time with her kids, so it’s a win win for her.