Hot And Muggy This Afternoon!

Weather Update:

Good Afternoon West Tennessee. A hot and muggy is underway this afternoon with temps climbing through the middle 80s. Heat index values are in the lower 90s as of Noon. There are a few clouds here and there so far otherwise its been mostly cloudy. There is a chance of a few thunderstorms blossoming up this afternoon. Main threat with any will be torrential rains again. However it wont be nearly as widespread as yesterday as Sub-Tropical Depression Alberto.



Tomorrow:

Thursday will be a bit tricky West Tennessee will be very close to the expanding Sonoran Ridge axis. which will bring much warmer temps into the region gradually through this weekend. However before it takes over there is a disturbance that will be rounding the NE corner of the ridge and a wek cold front pushing south interacting with a rather unstable air mass by tomorrow afternoon. There is a chance a complex of storms or MCV – mesoscale convective vortex is triggered and moves our way with mainly a threat of heavy rain, damaging winds and hail. There is also a decent chance some folks if not all of West Tennessee ends up just going right into the crockpot with heat Index values in the triple digits. We’ll keep an eye on the latest data and trends and have the details for tomorrow.



