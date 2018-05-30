James Neal Maners

James Neal Maners of Jackson, Tennessee passed away of natural causes on Sunday, May 27 at 89 years of age. He was the firstborn son to the late Claude Hubert and Mandy Ozie Holley Maners on a family farm near Bath Springs, Tennessee.

After graduating from Decaturville High School and West Tennessee Business College he worked for Model Mills in Nashville before serving two years in the US Army. He started work at Consolidated Aluminum in 1955 and served in production management for 27 years. In 1974 he founded his own business, Golden Circle Graphics which he managed until his retirement.

In 1954 he married the former Kate McMullen of Savannah, Tennessee. They had two children, Neal Jr. (1958) and Joel (1966).

Neal was an avid golfer and made many friends and acquaintances on local courses. On three occasions he shot his age and scored a number of hole-in-one shots over many years of playing.

He was one of the early members of Skyline Church of Christ where he worshiped and served occasionally as a deacon until his death.

He is survived by his wife Katie, sons Neal Jr. and Joel, and five grandchildren, Alicia, Sara, Phoebe, Cameron and Forrest. He is preceded in death by a younger brother John Henry Maners and daughter-in-law Traci Maners.

SERVICES: The family will receive visitors at Skyline Church of Christ on Thursday, May 31, 2018 at noon followed by the funeral at 2:00 PM. A private graveside service will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be sent to Skyline Church of Christ, 1024 Skyline Drive, Jackson, TN 38301.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 668-1111www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com