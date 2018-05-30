Lightning safety tips when severe weather strikes

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — This time of year is prime time for thunderstorms and severe weather.

“A saying around here is if thunder roars go indoors,” Madison County Fire Chief Eric Turner said.

According to the National Weather Service, lightning strikes the United States about 25 million times a year and, although most lightning appears in the summertime, people can be struck at any point.

“When you see that dark cloud coming or you hear thunder, it’s good to get indoors in a substantial structure,” Chief Turner said.

Just this week, a 7-year-old from Weakley County was killed by a lightning strike, playing near a tree.

“Standing under a tree or under a metal awning or something with no walls is probably one of the most dangerous places you can be,” Chief Turner said.

Chief Turner said lightning hits the highest point in its path, and most times that’s a tree.

“This time of year especially, storms can kind of just blow up unexpectedly,” Turner said.

Experts say the best place to be during a thunderstorm is inside away from windows and doors, especially if they’re open.

Chief Turner said also try to avoid taking showers or being in the bath tub.

“Back many years ago, there was copper piping and metal piping and stuff where lightning could hit the ground and go through the ground and come inside your house,” he said.

Driving through a storm can also pose safety hazards.

“There’s some myths that maybe if you’re in a vehicle, because of rubber tires, that you’re safe,” Chief Turner said. “That’s not necessarily true if it’s an open air vehicle like a convertible or something because you can still get struck.”

The main thing first responders urge you to do is get inside and keep an eye to the sky.

“It’s just that time of year to pay attention to the weather, pay attention to your forecasters,” Chief Turner said.

According to the National Weather Service another safety tip is to stay off corded phones, computers and other electrical equipment that put you in direct contact with electricity.