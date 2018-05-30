Local organizations feed kids during the summer

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local organizations work to keep kids fed while school is out.

Workers washed dishes Wednesday at the RIFA Soup Kitchen in Jackson.

Soup Kitchen Manager Susan McFarland said they see a lot of kids during the summer. “It is a no questions asked soup kitchen,” she said. “You walk in the door, I’m going to feed you.”

RIFA Marketing and Events Coordinator Lindsay Dawkins said in the soup kitchen they see on average anywhere from 15 to 30 more kids a day during June and July. “That’s a great way to supplement what is being missed in the school system,” she said.

Dawkins said RIFA also gives out nearly 200 snack backpacks over the summer through the Boys and Girls Club and the Hub Club. RIFA distributes six times that during the school year. The program provides food for kids on Friday that helps get them through the weekend.

“The school system is our distribution point, so without them we have no way of getting to all of the kids,” Dawkins said.

A representative with the Jackson-Madison County School System said they offer free breakfast and free lunch for all students during the school year. The district said on average they serve about 10,600 breakfasts and 10,100 lunches everyday.

When school is out, feeding kids becomes the parents’ responsibility. “Summer is sometimes the hungriest for the kids,” Dawkins said.

RIFA serves breakfast and lunch everyday and dinner on Tuesdays and Thursdays. “No matter holiday, rain, snow, sleet, hail, makes no difference these doors are open,” McFarland said.

For a full list of summer feeding programs in the area visit the Seen On 7 section of our website.